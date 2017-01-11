Deal to deliver State of the State address

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's governor is expected to discuss his plans for education, the state budget and health care at the state Capitol.

Gov. Nathan Deal's annual State of the State address is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Deal, a Republican halfway through his final term, is likely to discuss his response to voters' rejection of a constitutional amendment allowing the state to take over low-performing schools.

Deal has been quiet about an alternative plan focused on those schools but could provide more detail in the address.

Deal told The Associated Press earlier this month that he will ask state lawmakers to expand mental health coverage for children younger than four in the state's Medicaid and PeachCare programs.

Deal also wants to allow pharmacists to dispense an overdose-reversing drug over the counter.

