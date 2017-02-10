Deal congratulates Price; Calls for special election on April 18

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal (L) and newly-confirmed HHS Secretary Tom Price (Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal congratulated new Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on his confirmation Friday.

Deal called for a special election on Tuesday, April 18 to fill the 6th Congressional District seat vacated when Price resigned to accept the position as HHS Secretary. Qualifying runs from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15.

“My congratulations to Secretary Tom Price on his confirmation,” Deal said in a statement Friday morning. “I look forward to continuing to work with my good friend and former colleague on behalf of Georgians. This special election will ensure that the residents of the 6th Congressional District have a voice and a vote.”

The winner will be decided among the candidates, with the winner receiving at least 50 percent of the ballots cast plus one vote. If a winner cannot be decided on that date, the top two candidates would face each other in a runoff election on Tuesday, June 20.

PHOTOS | US Rep. Tom Price

PHOTOS | Tom Price's McKesson holdings and related legislation

(© 2017 WXIA)