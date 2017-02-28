WXIA
DeKalb senator calls President Trump 'cranky,' 'racist'

Georgia lawmakers analyze President Trump's start

Tim Darnell , WXIA 5:54 PM. EST February 28, 2017

TUCKER, Ga -- In advance of President Donald Trump's first special to a joint session of Congress, one DeKalb state senator took to social media Tuesday afternoon, calling the president "cranky" and "racist."

State Sen. Curt Thompson (D-Tucker) made his comment about Trump on Facebook:

Thompson represents District 5 in the General Assembly.

Last month, Gwinnett County commissioner Tommy Hunter came under intense criticism after calling U.S. Rep. John Lewis "a racist pig." Even though Hunter has apologized and has been disciplined by his employer, United Consulting, Democrats and other protestors continue calling for his resignation.

