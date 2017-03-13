Democrats demanding enhanced 6th district election security

ATLANTA, Ga – Worried about the potential for election fraud prior to next month’s critical 6th district congressional special election, state Democratic leaders are demanding the Secretary of State employ U.S. Department of Homeland Security safeguards.

"The voters of the 6th district, regardless of party affiliation, deserve to know that their personal information is intact and that the election they are about to participate in is secure and that it will be conducted accurately,” said state party chairman DuBose Porter.

The party said its request was in response to news that Georgia’s election system has been hacked as recently as last month.

You can read Porter's letter to Secretary of State Brian Kemp here.

Homeland Security officials warned states during the 2016 election that such attacks might happen, and offered security measures at no cost. Georgia refused that assistance.

The 6th district special election, set for April 18, is being held to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary. A total of 18 candidates – five Democrats, 11 Republicans and two independents – are running in the race, a number that is almost certain to result in a runoff.

Click here for our extensive 6th district election coverage.

The race has attracted national attention, endorsements and campaign contributions.

