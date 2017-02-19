Democrats decide their future in Atlanta this week

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) speaks during a news conference in front of the Capitol February 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Ellison hosted the press conference to discuss President Donald Trump's travel ban, which prevents immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, and objections to Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination to the position of Attorney General. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is set to meet in Atlanta later this week, with the party’s future hanging in the balance.

After suffering major losses in last year’s presidential and congressional elections, the party will elect a new chair on Saturday at the conclusion of its three-day winter meeting at downtown's Westin Peachtree Plaza.

Immediately following last November’s election, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison became the first candidate to announce his candidacy for DNC chair.

Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez are considered to be the race’s frontrunners.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Thomas Perez delivers remarks during a public meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission on June 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images (Photo: Pete Marovich, 2016 Getty Images)

Others seeking the position are Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; South Carolina Democratic chair Jaime Harrison, and former Fox News commentator Jehmu Greene.

Last week, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley dropped his bid and threw his support behind Ellison, according to NBC News. Ellison has also been endorsed by the Teamsters Union and former vice president Walter Mondale.

Ellison is an ally of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator waged an upstart campaign for the party’s White House nomination last year, a race he ultimately lost to Hillary Clinton.

Perez was endorsed last week for former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who along with former president Barack Obama, is heading a new redistricting reform effort aimed at pumping resources into critical gubernatorial and state legislative races over the next four years.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National ConventionPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

Perez has been endorsed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former vice president Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) (C) speaks as Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, (D-VA) (R) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), hold a press conference. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images (Photo: Mario Tama, 2017 Getty Images)

Besides the recent presidential election, the party also sustained significant midterm losses during the Obama presidency, and has lost almost 50 percent of the statehouses it controlled since 2009.

Democrats control governorships and state legislatures in only five states.

This week's meeting begins on Thursday, Feb. 23, with council and committee meetings. On Friday, the party's numerous caucuses will meet, with officer elections beginning at 10 am on Saturday.

(© 2017 WXIA)