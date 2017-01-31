Education Secretary nominee facing plagarism accusations

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on January 17, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, WXIA)

ATLANTA -- President Trump's pick for Education Secretary is facing plagiarism accusations.

The Washington Post first reported the accusations, where they said they found two instances of extreme similarities between answers given by Betsy DeVos and language used by one of President Obama's education picks.

The Michigan billionaire and charter school advocate is Trump's top pick for education secretary. But before she takes the post, she has to be confirmed by Congress.

DeVos submitted written answers to nearly 800 questions as part of her confirmation process.

The Post found verbiage in two of those answers to be nearly identical to language used in a press release about LGBT youth from President Obama's education department, as well as the department's own statutes and guidelines.

The news broke just after she barely cleared a Senate committee hearing, with a confirmation vote in the full Senate expected shortly.

Supporters of DeVos have called the reports character assassination, and say the similarities are just coincidences. However, this is not the first time DeVos has faced criticism during the confirmation process.

After her initial testimony two weeks ago, a mother of children with disabilities started a petition on change.org to try and block her nomination.

That petition now has 345,000 signatures.

(© 2017 WXIA)