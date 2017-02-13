Eight qualify Monday for Tom Price's 6th congressional seat

Rep. Tom Price R-Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga – Five Republicans, two Democrats and one independent qualified on Monday in a special election to replace Tom Price in the 6th congressional district.

Price was approved last week to become President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary.

Dr. Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, a Republican, said he was first to qualify for the race. Other Republicans included engineer Dan Moody; state Sen. Judson Hill; pilot Keith Grawert; and accountant William Llop.

Marketing executive Ron Slotin and Jon Ossoff, an investigative film executive, qualified as Democrats.

Filmmaker Alexander Hernandez qualified as an independent.

Here is a link to the Georgia Secretary of State's website that is tracking the race's qualifying candidates in real time.

Qualifying continues through Wednesday, Feb. 15.

