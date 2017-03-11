6th district Democratic candidates debating on Sunday

IMAGE JON OSSOFF

ROSWELL, Ga – The five Democrats hoping to replace Tom Price in the 6th district are debating each other on Sunday.

The forum will be held at 1 pm at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

Jon Ossoff, Ragin Edwards, Richard Keatley, Rebecca Quigg and Ron Slotin are participating in the forum being hosted by Needles in a Haystack, a group that describes itself as Democrats and progressive citizens in north Fulton.

RELATED: See our continuing series of profiles of the 6th district candidates on our politics page.

Ossoff has been consistently leading in polls since the race began. A total of 18 candidates are in the race, with the rest of the field consisting of Republicans and two independents. Only Ossoff and Republicans Karen Handel and Bob Gray have been polling in the double digits.

RELATED: New poll shows Ossoff, Handel and Gray leading

Ossoff is being backed by the national Democratic congressional campaign committee, which has transferred money and staffers to his campaign, even though the first-time candidate doesn’t live in the district.

Ossoff also has been the subject of two attack ads from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a superPAC based in Washington, DC.

RELATED: 11Alive analyst critiques 6th district ads

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

© 2017 WXIA-TV