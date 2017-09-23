Mayor's race 2017: Woolard pokes fun at Aman over campaign funding

There was nothing out of the ordinary about Cathy Woolard’s campaign sign. It touts the number of donations she's gotten from Atlantans.

But as 11 Alive cameras rolled, something out of the ordinary went alongside her sign. It was a side-eye attachment which read, “Not from a personal million dollar bank account like a certain candidate we know.”

That certain candidate is Peter Aman.

“We're just trying to have a little fun. Peter is kinda firing the first launch, coming right up next to our building,” Woolard said.

Aman's coffee meet-and-greet was held Saturday on the second floor of Java Vino on Highland Avenue, which is a stone's throw away from Woolard's campaign headquarters.

His campaign manager told 11 Alive, the event was booked well before Woolard's campaign moved in next door.

“I absolutely have put my own money in the campaign, I’m not bought by any special interest,” Aman countered.

Cathy criticized me today for being committed enough to put my own money in my campaign. I responded by pointing out her lack of commitment. — Peter Aman (@PeterAmanATL) September 23, 2017

“I think the money and the support you get, ought to come from voters and average folks,” said Woolard. “I don't have $1 million to put in a race like this. And having people buy elections is just not the American way in my mind.”

Aman fired back, saying he is just showing commitment.

“Cathy was city council president and quit to run for an office she preferred more," Aman said. "I’m not going to do it.”

Woolard, Aman and 11 other candidates are seeking to become Atlanta's 60th mayor this fall. The election will be held Nov. 7, 2017.

So did Woolard consider her sign an example of mud-slinging?

“This is not mud," Woolard said. "That's just fact. How many Atlanta residents are giving? Who are government contractors? Who is self-financing?”

She believes there should be more thorough research into campaign monies.

In the meantime, Woolard also said she wishes Mayor Kasim Reed would jump out the debate and let voters decide for themselves, while Aman said people should be able to disagree without things getting nasty.

Reed has been vocal in his criticisms of City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, who is also running for mayor, and said earlier this month that none of the candidates currently running for mayor could defeat him today. Reed is prohibited by law for running for a third term.

