Betty Price: Can Georgia quarantine HIV patients?

ATLANTA - A state lawmaker queried a Georgia health official earlier this week whether Georgia could legally quarantine HIV-positive individuals.

During a Tuesday study committee meeting, State Rep. Betty Price (R-Roswell) asked Dr. Pascale Wortley, director of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s HIV epidemiology section, “Is there an ability, since I would guess that public dollars are expended heavily in prophylaxis and treatment of this condition, so we have a public interest in curtailing the spread … Are there any methods legally that we could do that would curtail the spread?

“I don’t want to say the quarantine word — but I guess I just said it.”

Betty Price is the spouse of Tom Price, who resigned last month as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Price was a longtime metro Atlanta congressman who resigned to serve in President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Price, a physician, was charged with overseeing the overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, but resigned only eight months into his tenure because of uproar over his use of expensive, private jet travel while on official government business.

BELOW: Price's comments come around the 1:02 mark.

Betty Price is also a physician, and was elected to the state house in a 2015 special election. She represents parts of Roswell and Alpharetta in the General Assembly. In 2017 she was named a Deputy Whip for the GOP caucus, elected Secretary of the Fulton County Delegation, and serves on several committees, including the House Health and Human Services committee.

The election to replace Tom Price in Congress became the nation's most expensive congressional election in U.S. history earlier this year, in which Karen Handel was the eventual winner.

© 2017 WXIA-TV