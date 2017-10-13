Mayor's race 2017: Early voting begins Monday

Early voting begins Monday in the election to choose Atlanta’s 60th mayor in history, along with dozens of local municipal elections throughout the metro area.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7. A total of 13 people are running for Atlanta mayor.

Here is a list of locations, times and dates for early voting in the city of Atlanta’s municipal elections:

Fulton County

Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 am to 7 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8:30 am to 7 pm, and Sunday, Oct.29, from noon to 5 pm.

Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Road, SW Atlanta 30311

Adamsville Recreation Center 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW Atlanta 30311

Buckhead Library 269 Buckhead Avenue, NE Atlanta 30305

Fulton County Government Center 130 Peachtree Street, SW Atlanta 30303

Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW Atlanta 30327

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW Atlanta 30318

Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE Atlanta 30306

Southeast Atlanta Library 1463 Pryor Road, SW Atlanta 30315

Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW Atlanta 30331

Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Road, SW Atlanta 30331

DeKalb County

Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Nov. 3, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Bessie Branham Recreation Center 2015 Delano Drive, NE Atlanta, GA 30317

