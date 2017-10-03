EXCLUSIVE POLL | Atlanta mayor's race led by women

ATLANTA - With just a month to go before Atlanta elects a new mayor, a new 11Alive exclusive poll shows which direction voters are leading a crowded field of 13 candidates.

Atlanta city councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms surged in the Atlanta mayor's race, according to an 11Alive / SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday. The poll shows her poised to make a December runoff with Mary Norwood, who has been the front runner in the race since this summer.

The poll of 549 likely Atlanta voters shows Norwood with 28% of the vote, a number the Atlanta city council member has held within the margin of error since July. Norwood narrowly lost to Kasim Reed in the mayor's race in 2009.

Bottoms has 15%, up from 9% in July. Bottoms has enjoyed the tacit support of Reed, whom she has known since they were teenagers.

City Council president Ceasar Mitchell, who has raised the most money in the race, has remained at 10 percent, unchanged from July. Reed has been fiercely critical of Mitchell in recent weeks, questioning his ethical fitness for office.

The other candidates have failed to gain traction, according to the poll. City councilman Kwanza Hall, former city council president Cathy Woolard, former state senator Vincent Fort and former Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Peter Aman were all tied at 7%.

The poll was taken over the weekend, before Hall successfully passed a marijuana decriminalization bill in the city council Monday; and as Fort was holding a rally Saturday with former Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.3%.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, with a runoff scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 11Alive is partnering with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the AARP, and the American Cancer Society for an Atlanta Mayoral Forum. The event begins at 7pm at Georgia Tech’s Ferst Center for the Arts. You can watch it live in person or on WATL and 11Alive.com.

