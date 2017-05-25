Fulton County to move 12 polling locations ahead of June runoff election

A voter enters a polling station at Ethel Winternheimer-Staton Elementary School on Election Day on November 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- If you plan to vote in the June 20 special election in Fulton County, listen up.

The county said it is moving 12 polling locations for the 6th Congressional District Runoff election "due to unforeseen circumstances."

According to Richard Barron, the director for the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, some of the original polling locations are undergoing renovations or had scheduled events that conflicted with the June election date. "The timing of this election is causing us to make these changes," Barron said in a statement.

The county said it mailed out more than 109,000 notification letters on May 22 to inform each affected household of their new polling location. Barron said each eligible 6th District voter impacted by the changes would also receive a new voter registration card.

Fulton County election officials are encouraging all voters to double check whether they are affected by the change ahead of time. They can do so online at the Fulton County elections website.

All voters who live in the district and were registered to by the May 21 deadline can vote in the June 20 runoff, even if they did not vote on April 18.

Anyone with further questions about their voter status is encouraged to visit the Secretary of State's "My Voter Page" at mvp.sos.state.ga.gov or contact the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections at 404-612-7020.

AFFECTED POLLING PLACES

Existing Polling Location

Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church

2850 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

New Polling Location

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

10250 Haynes Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Existing Polling Location

Abernathy Arts Center

254 Johns Ferry Rd.

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

New Polling Location

Sandy Springs Christian Church

301 Johnson Ferry Rd.

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Existing Polling Location

Dunwoody Community Church

2250 Dunwoody Club Dr.

Atlanta, GA 30350-5408

New Polling Location

Life Center Ministries

2690 Mount Vernon Rd.

Sandy Springs, GA 30338

Existing Polling Location

Alpharetta High School

3595 Webb Bridge Rd.

Alpharetta, GA 30005

New Polling Location

St. James United Methodist Church

3000 Webb Bridge Rd.

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Existing Polling Location

Ocee Elementary School

4375 Kimball Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30022

New Polling Location

Dolvin Elementary School

10495 Jones Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Existing Polling Location

State Bridge Elementary School

5530 State Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30022

New Polling Location

Johns Creek High School

5575 State Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Existing Polling Location

Summit Hill Elementary School

13855 Providence Rd.

Milton, GA 30004

New Polling Location

Birmingham Falls Elementary School

14865 Birmingham Hwy.

Milton, GA 30004

Existing Polling Location

Cogburn Woods Elementary School

13080 Cogburn Rd.

Milton, GA 30004

New Polling Location

Hopewell Middle School

1360 Cumming St.

Milton, GA 30004

Existing Polling Location

Manning Oaks Elementary School

405 Cumming St.

Alpharetta, GA 30004

New Polling Location

Alpharetta Library

10 Park Place

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Existing Polling Location

River Eves Elementary School

9000 Eves Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076

New Polling Location

Ester Jackson Elementary School

1400 Martin Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076

Existing Polling Location

Elkins Pointe Middle School

11290 Elkins Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076

New Polling Location

Mimosa Elementary School

1550 Warsaw Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076

Existing Polling Location

Hillside Elementary School

9250 Scott Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076

New Polling Location

Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Alpharetta, GA

