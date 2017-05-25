Fulton County to move 12 polling locations ahead of June runoff election

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- If you plan to vote in the June 20 special election in Fulton County, listen up.
The county said it is moving 12 polling locations for the 6th Congressional District Runoff election "due to unforeseen circumstances."
According to Richard Barron, the director for the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, some of the original polling locations are undergoing renovations or had scheduled events that conflicted with the June election date. "The timing of this election is causing us to make these changes," Barron said in a statement.
The county said it mailed out more than 109,000 notification letters on May 22 to inform each affected household of their new polling location. Barron said each eligible 6th District voter impacted by the changes would also receive a new voter registration card.
Fulton County election officials are encouraging all voters to double check whether they are affected by the change ahead of time. They can do so online at the Fulton County elections website.
All voters who live in the district and were registered to by the May 21 deadline can vote in the June 20 runoff, even if they did not vote on April 18.
Anyone with further questions about their voter status is encouraged to visit the Secretary of State's "My Voter Page" at mvp.sos.state.ga.gov or contact the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections at 404-612-7020.
AFFECTED POLLING PLACES
Existing Polling Location
Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church
2850 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
New Polling Location
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
10250 Haynes Bridge Rd.
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Existing Polling Location
Abernathy Arts Center
254 Johns Ferry Rd.
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
New Polling Location
Sandy Springs Christian Church
301 Johnson Ferry Rd.
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Existing Polling Location
Dunwoody Community Church
2250 Dunwoody Club Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30350-5408
New Polling Location
Life Center Ministries
2690 Mount Vernon Rd.
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Existing Polling Location
Alpharetta High School
3595 Webb Bridge Rd.
Alpharetta, GA 30005
New Polling Location
St. James United Methodist Church
3000 Webb Bridge Rd.
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Existing Polling Location
Ocee Elementary School
4375 Kimball Bridge Rd.
Johns Creek, GA 30022
New Polling Location
Dolvin Elementary School
10495 Jones Bridge Rd.
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Existing Polling Location
State Bridge Elementary School
5530 State Bridge Rd.
Johns Creek, GA 30022
New Polling Location
Johns Creek High School
5575 State Bridge Rd.
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Existing Polling Location
Summit Hill Elementary School
13855 Providence Rd.
Milton, GA 30004
New Polling Location
Birmingham Falls Elementary School
14865 Birmingham Hwy.
Milton, GA 30004
Existing Polling Location
Cogburn Woods Elementary School
13080 Cogburn Rd.
Milton, GA 30004
New Polling Location
Hopewell Middle School
1360 Cumming St.
Milton, GA 30004
Existing Polling Location
Manning Oaks Elementary School
405 Cumming St.
Alpharetta, GA 30004
New Polling Location
Alpharetta Library
10 Park Place
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Existing Polling Location
River Eves Elementary School
9000 Eves Rd.
Roswell, GA 30076
New Polling Location
Ester Jackson Elementary School
1400 Martin Rd.
Roswell, GA 30076
Existing Polling Location
Elkins Pointe Middle School
11290 Elkins Rd.
Roswell, GA 30076
New Polling Location
Mimosa Elementary School
1550 Warsaw Rd.
Roswell, GA 30076
Existing Polling Location
Hillside Elementary School
9250 Scott Rd.
Roswell, GA 30076
New Polling Location
Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Rd.
Alpharetta, GA
