Handel campaign releases first digital ad

Karen Handel released her first video ad in her run to replace Tom Price in Georgia's 6th Congressional district. (YouTube screengrab)

ALPHARETTA, Ga.-- Republican Karen Handel released her first digital ad Thursday morning in the 6th district special election to replace Tom Price.

Entitled “Lightweight Liberal,” the ad takes aim at the Democratic frontrunner in the race, Democrat Jon Ossoff. Handel campaign spokesman John Porter also said the ad is designed highlight the “tax-and-spend agenda behind Jon Ossoff’s chief supporters, Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer.”

The campaign launched the ad with a significant digital buy on Thursday as well.

Ossoff, Handel and Republican Bob Gray have consistently polled as the frontrunners in the race to replace Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

A total of 18 candidates — five Democrats, 11 Republicans and two independents — are running, with the election set for April 18, with an almost-certain runoff in June.

