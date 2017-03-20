Is the Comey-Trump verbal sparring affecting the local election?

With everything going on, how much are Atlantans paying attention, and how much will these issues affect an upcoming local election with national implications?

11Alive’s Matt Pearl went to find out.

Four weeks from Tuesday, residents of Georgia’s 6th District will vote to fill the House seat vacated by Republican Tom Price when he was named Health and Human Services Secretary.

The race is viewed nationally as extremely competitive, and the first chance for Democrats to strike back after the election of President Donald Trump last fall.

But will the many stories surrounding Trump affect voters locally?

On a cross-street filled with signs of a local election, we decided to add one more – this one taking on national issues.

“I haven’t heard of them, actually,” said local resident Alex Gault.

“Comey and Gorsuch,” said Zachary Bramblett.

The two men whose separate hearings dominated Monday’s news cycle – we sought a cross-section of voters’ opinions.

“I tend to vote Democrat,” said Debbie Rogers.

“I typically vote Republican,” said another voter.

Katherine Borosh said, “I would guess I would consider myself an independent.”

To tell us, do they care?

“I care – absolutely,” Rogers said.

The second voter said, “It's hard to decide who to trust, you know -- who to believe.”

We heard a general exasperation with FBI Director James Comey.

“First of all, I think Comey’s incompetent,” said Borosh.

“People love him one day when he says something,” Bramblett said. “They don’t love him when he says something else.”

We heard a large divide on Supreme Court nominee Neal Gorsuch.

“I understand he has a history of not supporting Planned Parenthood,” said Rogers.

“He’s a good man,” said Borosh. “He’s an honest man; he’s a good judge.”

But for all of the attention on the issues of our nation, no one I met at this point, planned to cross party lines in the upcoming special election.

“Still leaning conservative – slightly,” Bramblett said. “As I just nationally do.”

“If we had the opportunity to gain another seat in Congress, it would be a great thing,” Rogers said.

It’s just one cross-section on one cross street. But it seems it’s easier to care in theory than in practice.

“What do I believe? What can I figure out? What are the facts, and what is, you know, the mudslinging?” said another voter. “As a voter, I have to – kind of – wade through all of that.”

Most of the issues that concerned people had little to do with Comey or Gorsuch. They were more interested in health care, education and general progress.

