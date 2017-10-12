John Lewis endorses C.T. Martin in city council President race

ATLANTA - Atlanta City Councilman C.T. Martin has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. John Lewis in his bid to become council president.

Martin, who has been on the city council since 1990, is running to replace Ceasar Mitchell, who is running for mayor. Also running for city council president are Alex Wan and Felicia Moore.

In a recent, exclusive 11Alive poll, Moore was leading in the race with 33 percent, compared to Martin's 24 percent and Wan at 19 percent.

RELATED | Moore leading city council president's race

Martin and Andrea Boone, who is running for Martin’s District 10 seat, were both the victims of an armed robbery several weeks ago. In a story first reported by 11Alive, Martin and Boone were robbed at gunpoint outside Boone’s campaign headquarters.

No arrests have been made in the case despite a $2,000 reward being offered.

“Our beloved city finds itself at the intersection of progress and preservation,” said Lewis. “We must continue to progress by reinforcing Atlanta’s global position as a Mecca for innovation and opportunity to attract newcomers. But we must also preserve the rich history of this great city by making sure that it remains affordable and accessible for those who’ve worked with people like me and C.T. for decades to make Atlanta what it is today.”

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 16, for the Nov. 7 election.

© 2017 WXIA-TV