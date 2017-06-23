Karen Handel to be sworn in Monday

. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Newly-elected Congressional Representative Karen Handel will be sworn in Monday evening, officials confirm.

Handel is expected to take an oath around 6:30 p.m. during the first vote series of the day, a spokesperson for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's office said. The ceremony comes less than a week after she won a highly-contentious race for Georgia's 6th District seat. (Read Handel's victory statement)

The election drew significant national attention and was billed as one of the most expensive races in Congressional history, with more than $50 million spent throughout.

The seat had been in control by Republicans since 1978, with Newt Gingrich, Johnny Isakson and Tom Price all representing the district over the last several decades. Democrats had been hoping to flip former representative Tom Price's district in order to fuel momentum for the 2018 midterm elections.

Instead, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff only won one out of three counties included in the district -- DeKalb. Handel won Fulton and Cobb, ultimately winning the 6th District seat 52 to 48 percentage points. (Read: Ossoff congratulates Handel)

Handel, 55, is the former Georgia Secretary of State. Handel's last two statewide races resulted in losses at the U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial races.

