Karen Handel wins 6th congressional district

ATLANTA – Republican Karen Handel won the nation’s most expensive congressional race in history on Tuesday night.

Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to replace Tom Price in the race to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump's secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the 6th congressional district.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Handel defeated Ossoff by a margin of 53 to 47 percent.

Ossoff conceded to Handel around 10:30 pm Tuesday night. Handel herself claimed victory around 10:38 pm.

The win continues a string of GOP victories in special congressional elections in 2017, in the wake of Donald Trump’s White House victory last November.

Democrats hoped a victory on Tuesday would fuel momentum for the 2018 midterm elections. Instead, the party and its supporters poured millions of dollars into a race that produced no results.

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson. Price himself was easily reelected several times, but Trump himself carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes they could flip the district.

Handel carried two of the three counties included in the district, Fulton and Cobb. Ossoff won DeKalb County.

Handel's victory comes after Republican special congressional election wins in Montana, Kansas and South Carolina.

Democrats need to flip 24 GOP seats to win a majority in the House next year.

The 55-year-old Handel is a former Georgia secretary of state. Handel's last two statewide races resulted in losses at the U.S. Senate and Georgia gubernatorial races.

