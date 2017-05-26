Looking at trends in the 6th Congressional District race

ATLANTA - In the race to replace Tom Price, we've released a number of polls related to the 6th Congressional District race, and we're finding that this race will likely come down to independent voters.

In our exclusive 11Alive News-Survey USA poll this week, those Independents are breaking hard for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

The divided 6th District reflects our divided state. Our latest poll shows that Republicans are almost certain to vote for Karen Handel, Democrats likewise for Jon Ossoff.

But while our state traditionally gets more turnout from Republicans, the district is closer to an even split. That makes independents and moderates crucial -- and on that front, our poll is great news for Ossoff.

To explain, we compared the results of Handel-Ossoff with the results of our final 2016 Presidential poll: Clinton vs. Trump.

The numbers on the extremes were about the same -- the numbers among those in the middle quite different, in virtually every demographic.

Let's start with the biggest: party affiliation.

Independents in Georgia favored Trump by 17 percentage points. Independents in the 6th District prefer Ossoff by 20.

What about those who identify as moderates? In the 2016 Presidential race, they favored Clinton by 17 percentage points.

Now, in the 6th District, they favor Ossoff by 47 percentage points.

These trends even hold with topics like attending church.

Typically, folks who never go tend to trend Democrat; those who regularly go trend Republican.

But those who go occasionally? In the Presidential race, it was a near-tie among Georgians. In this race, Ossoff has a 19-point advantage.

With income, voters making between $40,000 and $80,000 a year went hard for Trump -- a 22-point lead. Those voters made up their core of his lead over Clinton.

This time, in the 6th District, they flipped to Ossoff by 5 points.

Now, this does not exactly compare apples to apples. One poll canvassed the state; this poll looked at just the 6th District.

But the comparison shows why Ossoff has a shot at painting a blue district in a traditionally red state.

The moderate vote matters more in the 6th, and Ossoff is doing far better among them than Democrats typically do in Georgia.



