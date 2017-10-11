Mayor's race 2017: 11Alive's Atlanta Mayoral Forum to be held tonight

ATLANTA - On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 11Alive is partnering with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the AARP and the American Cancer Society for the Atlanta Mayoral Forum.

11Alive anchor Jeff Hullinger will be moderating the debate.

The forum begins at 7 pm, and you can watch it here on this page; in person; WATL 36; on the 11Alive Facebook page; or listen on our Radio One partner 107.5 FM.

FULL COVERAGE | Mayor's Race 2017

A total of 13 candidates are seeking to become Atlanta’s 60th mayor in history. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, and a runoff, if needed, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5.

