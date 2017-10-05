Mayor's race 2017: Aman launches new TV ad on ethics

ATLANTA - Seeking to take advantage of the ethics scandal that has enveloped City Hall over the past several months, Atlanta mayoral hopeful Peter Aman released a new TV ad on Thursday.

The ad, according to the campaign, “provides a first-hand account of Aman’s ethical leadership.”

“Without trust – in government or in business – nothing else matters. I have a demonstrated track record of holding people to the highest ethical standards,” said Aman.

Aman served as Atlanta’s chief operating officer in 2010-11, and his campaign said he earned a reputation “as a no-nonsense leader on ethics and integrity at City Hall.”

In an exclusive 11Alive poll released earlier this week, Aman is tied with three other candidates at 7 percent, far behind frontrunners Mary Norwood (28%) and a surging Keisha Lance Bottoms (15%). Aman described the poll as "an outlier," and complained that the poll interviewed too few white voters.

“Leadership means doing the right thing even it is hard or unpopular. That’s the kind of mayor I will be.”

