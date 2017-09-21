Mayor's race 2017: Bottoms attacks Norwood over racial profiling response

IMAGE KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS CAMPAIGN

ATLANTA - City councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms released a new radio ad on Thursday in her Atlanta mayoral campaign, attacking frontrunner Mary Norwood over the issue of racial profiling.

The ad comes in the wake of last week’s Georgia Stand Up forum, in which the candidates were asked, “Do you believe that racial profiling by police exists?”

The candidates were to respond to the questions by holding up a “yes” or “no” sign.

Instead of responding immediately, Norwood, who has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Atlanta chapter, asked Richey to clarify whether he was asking about racial profiling nationally or in Atlanta, a response that elicited groans from the audience.

Richey responded that he was asking for participants’ opinion about racial profiling in general, which is when Norwood indicated “yes” with her sign.

Bottoms’ new ad, her campaign said, is designed to point out what it calls “Norwood’s failings on the issue.”

“At a recent forum, candidates for mayor we were asked if racial profiling existed,” Bottoms says in the ad. "Everyone immediately said ‘yes,’ except for Mary Norwood. Clearly, Mary and I live very different lives."

Bottoms’ campaign said she has been a longtime supporter of the Atlanta police department, and has worked to increase salaries and resources, as well as to increase the department’s size to 2,000 officers.

