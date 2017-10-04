Mayor's race 2017: Bottoms launches first TV ad

Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has moved into second place in an exclusive new 11Alive poll on the Atlanta mayor's race, launched her first TV ad on Wednesday morning.

The ad, according to Bottoms’ campaign, “focuses on Keisha's value-based upbringing, strong work ethic, and her promise for Atlanta's future.”

Bottoms, an Atlanta city councilwoman, is one of 13 people seeking to become Atlanta’s 60th mayor next month. In the new poll released Tuesday, Bottoms trails another city councilperson, Mary Norwood, who has 28% compared to her 15%.

RELATED | Exclusive poll shows mayor's race led by women

The poll was taken over this past weekend, and showed 14% of voters still undecided. The poll has a margin of error of 4.3%.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, with a runoff scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

© 2017 WXIA-TV