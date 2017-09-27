Mayor's race 2017: Buckhead group hosting Thursday forum

ATLANTA - The Buckhead Business Association has invited eight candidates in this year's mayor's race to participate in a forum Thursday morning.

The event will be held Thursday morning at the City Club of Buckhead.

The forum was include Peter Aman, John Eaves, Vincent Fort, Kwanza Hall, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ceasar Mitchell, Mary Norwood, and Cathy Woolard.

The organization said other candidates can attend and make their literature available, but will not participate in the forum.

RELATED | 11Alive's extensive digital coverage of Mayor's Race 2017

The Buckhead Business Association was formed in 1951.

11Alive is partnering with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the AARP, and the American Cancer Society to get your questions answered regarding the city’s next leader. The Atlanta Mayoral Forum will be Wednesday, October 11 at 7pm inside Georgia Tech’s Ferst Center for the Arts. You can watch it live in person or on WATL and 11Alive.com.

© 2017 WXIA-TV