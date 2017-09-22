Mayor's race 2017: Eaves picks up endorsements, including Sasha the Diva's

ATLANTA - As the campaign to become Atlanta’s next mayor enters its final month, John Eaves is set to receive the endorsement of more than 100 women from across the city on Sunday.

Sasha the Diva, a Kiss 104.1 morning radio host, is one of the women who will be endorsing Eaves at the Buckhead campaign event.

A crowded field of 13 candidates are vying to become Atlanta’s 60th mayor in history.

The election will be held Nov. 7, 2017.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 pm, 11Alive will broadcast the Georgia Voter Coalition's mayoral candidate forum. Other hosts include AARP Georgia, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Committee for a Better Atlanta, The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the American Cancer Society and The Cornelius Group, as well as Radio One.

