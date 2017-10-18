Mayor's race 2017: Eaves says right-wingers have hijacked Buckhead debate

ATLANTA - Atlanta mayoral hopeful John Eaves is protesting the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods’ decision to exclude him from Wednesday night’s mayoral debate.

“The right-wing is trying to hijack the mayor's race to elect Mary Norwood by influencing the Buckhead Council of Neighborhood's decision to refuse to let qualified candidates on the stage to debate,” Eaves said. “The right-wingers stopping me from tonight's debate, only want to talk to candidates who have raised upwards of $1 million.

“That thinking is what has brewed the web of corruption at City Hall that I am fighting against. My campaign and my elected tenure has always been about people, not profit.”

The organization invited six of the 13 candidates running for mayor to participate in its forum based on their Sept. 30 fundraising reports. Norwood, along with Peter Aman, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kwanza Hall, Ceasar Mitchell and Cathy Woolard were invited.

Eaves has consistently polled in the single digits in the race to become Atlanta’s 60th mayor in history.

"It is not the decision or right of any person or group to intentionally suppress the vote and attempt to undermine a voter's right to chose the candidate of their choice," Eaves said. "I have a track record of getting more votes from the Buckhead community than any other candidate in this race. I have a track record of delivering good public policy decisions that have positively impacted that quality of life of citizens all over the city, which includes Buckhead.

"Shame on the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods for allowing right-wingers to influence your duty to have a fair and open process during this election cycle."

