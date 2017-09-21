Mayor's race 2017: Flier alleges close ties between Reed, Bottoms

ATLANTA - A flier is making its rounds in Atlanta's mayor's race, alleging a close relationship between Kasim Reed and one of the candidates running for his job, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The flier, whose origins are unknown, show images of Reed and Bottoms together, with comments such as "Vote Bottoms If You Want 2 Go 2 Da Top" and "Kasim Is More Than A Friend."

Bottoms has served on the Atlanta city council for eight years. The campaign released a new radio ad on Thursday, attacking another candidate in the race, Mary Norwood, for her recent response regarding racial profiling during a mayoral forum.

"It is unfortunately common when a woman runs for office for her success to be credited to a man," Bottoms said late Thursday afternoon. "I'm proud the polls show me as the No. 1 choice of Democrats and African-Americans. Unfortunately, that means other campaigns are going to try and tear me down. I'm going to ignore anonymous smears and keep talking about my plan to help Atlanta's children."

Reed has not made an official endorsement in the race, but has been strongly critical of another candidate, City Council President Ceasar Mitchell.

Bottoms appeared at a news conference last week with Reed, during which the mayor said Mitchell's campaign is doomed to be a footnote in history.

“He’s at 10 percent in the polls and dropping,” Reed said. “There is an 85 percent chance that Ceasar Mitchell won’t be mayor. He isn’t built for this job.”

Also appearing at that news conference was Michael Julian Bond, who is facing a challenge from Courtney English in Post 1 at large. English was endorsed Thursday by former mayor Shirley Franklin.

Reed also has said that none of the current candidates in this year's race could defeat him.

Reed’s office did not respond to requests for a comment about the flier.

