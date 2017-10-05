Mayor's race 2017: Georgia Democrats launch all-out attack on Norwood

With less than a month before Atlanta chooses a new mayor, the Georgia Democratic Party has launched an all-out attack on frontrunner Mary Norwood.

A website called MarytheRepublican.com, which has been paid for by the party, said the Atlanta city councilwoman has long and deep ties to the Republican Party.

“There are so many good Democrats running for Mayor of Atlanta and Atlanta is a strong deep blue city,” the website said. “Why would voters give our Democratic city over to the Republican Party?

“Atlanta, let’s show Mary Norwood what we think of her GOP ties this November.”

In a new, exclusive 11Alive poll, Norwood continues leading the crowded field of 13 candidates seeking to become the city’s 60th mayor in history. Norwood has 28% of the vote, ahead of the surging Keisha Lance Bottoms and her 15%.

Bottoms moved into the No. 2 slot ahead of Ceasar Mitchell, who was second only to Norwood in another 11Alive poll earlier this year.

Norwood almost became mayor eight years, coming within 800 votes of now-incumbent Kasim Reed in a runoff.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 11Alive is partnering with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the AARP, and the American Cancer Society for an Atlanta Mayoral Forum. The event begins at 7pm at Georgia Tech’s Ferst Center for the Arts. You can watch it live in person or on WATL and 11Alive.com.

