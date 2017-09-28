Mayor's race 2017: Hall hosting marijuana meetup

ATLANTA - Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall, who is hoping to become the city’s next mayor, is hosting a “marijuana meetup” outside a local jail on Friday morning in support of his proposal to reclassify marijuana.

The rally is being held at 10 am outside the Atlanta Detention Facility in advance of a Monday city council vote. The measure would reduce the penalty for marijuana possession and make it a non-arrestable offense.

Hall is asking leaders of Atlanta’s civil rights and social justice movements and arts community including hip-hop, film, and country, to support the measure.

“If the experts tell us that people of all colors here in Atlanta use marijuana at the same rates, then why are more than 90% of those locked up for possession of it black?” asked Hall. “This is about putting an end to racially biased policing and making sure our young people are not unfairly being targeted and penalized.”

The ordinance reduces the penalty for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana from a fine of up to $1000 and up to six months in jail, to a maximum fine of $75 and no jail time.

