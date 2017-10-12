Mayor's race 2017: Hall wants to expunge criminal marijuana records, release those in jail

ATLANTA - Just over a week away from scoring a major legislative victory that brought more attention to his mayoral campaign, Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall is calling for new and additional marijuana reforms.

On Thursday, Hall called for the release of anyone now in the city jail under Atlanta’s old marijuana ordinance.

Earlier this week, Mayor Kasim Reed signed a Hall-sponsored resolution to make the possession of less than an ounce of marijuana a non-jailable offense.

Also on Thursday, Hall called on the Georgia General Assembly to adopt the same measure. He also said, if elected mayor, he would expunge the marijuana possession criminal records of anyone charged after July 1, 2013.

Hall, along with six other candidates for mayor, participated in an 11Alive-sponsored Atlanta mayoral forum on Wednesday night.

In a recent, exclusive 11Alive poll, Hall was tied with three other candidates with 7 percent of the vote.

