Mayor's race 2017: Next Tuesday is last day for voter registration, changes

ATLANTA - Less than a week remains for Atlantans to register to vote in next month’s municipal elections, when voters will choose the city’s 60th mayor in history.

Voters must be registered to vote by Tuesday, October 10 to participate in the Nov. 7 municipal and special elections, according to the Georgia secretary of state. All address changes and other updates have to be submitted by this same deadline to be effective for these elections.

A new, exclusive new 11Alive poll shows Mary Norwood leading the race with 28%, followed by Keisha Lance Bottoms at 15%.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, with a runoff scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Here are steps recommended by the Georgia secretary of state to check on your voter registration:

Check voter registration status using the Secretary of State Office’s “My Voter Page” (MVP).

Use OLVR, GA SOS, or text “GA” to “2VOTE” to register to vote or to update your voter registration at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.

Visit your local elections office to fill out or drop off your voter registration application before the deadline.

If you have prepared a paper voter registration application, do not wait until next week. Mail it in as soon as possible. Applications postmarked by Tuesday, October 10 will be processed by the November 7th election.

On Wednesday , Oct. 11, 11Alive is partnering with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the AARP, and the American Cancer Society for an Atlanta Mayoral Forum. The event begins at 7pm at Georgia Tech’s Ferst Center for the Arts. You can watch it live in person or on WATL and 11Alive.com.

