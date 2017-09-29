Mayor's race 2017: Sanders hosting Vincent Fort fundraiser on Saturday

IMAGE VINCENT FORT CAMPAIGN

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in town Saturday for a major fundraiser on behalf of Vincent Fort, one of 13 candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Atlanta.

The event is being held at 3 pm at Saint Philip AME Church on Candler Road.

Also appearing at the rally will be former Georgia governor Roy Barnes and local rapper Killer Mike.

Fort’s host committee for the event includes some notable names in local and state Democratic politics, including U.S. Rep. David Scott; state Sens. Elena Parent, Horacena Tate and Steve Henson; Atlanta attorney Mawuli Davis; as well as several local labor and trade unions.

Fort has served in the state Senate since 1997.

