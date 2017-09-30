Mayor's race 2017: Sanders gets rousing welcome at Fort's Saturday rally

ATLANTA - Taking the stage to chants of "Bernie! Bernie!" on Saturday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders held a campaign rally and fundraiser on Saturday for Vincent Fort, one of 13 candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Atlanta.

The event was held at 3 pm at Saint Philip AME Church on Candler Road.

Sanders said the Nov. 7 mayor's race was about changing the history of Atlanta, and criticized President Donald Trump for what he called the president's efforts "to divide us by the color of our skin, our nationalities and our sexual orientation."

Fort was an early support of Sanders last year in his bid to become the Democratic Party presidential nominee, a bid that eventually went to Hillary Clinton.

Also appearing at the rally were former Georgia governor Roy Barnes and local rapper Killer Mike.

