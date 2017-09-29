Mayor's race 2017: Woolard endorsed by BeltLine architect

ATLANTA - Mayoral hopeful Cathy Woolard has received the endorsement of Ryan Gravel, the architect of the Atlanta BeltLine.

In a recent campaign communication, Gravel explained that he “never imagined that we could build the BeltLine, but Cathy listened, and together, we made it happen. She knows how to empower citizens who want to make a difference.

“Cathy is the only candidate who understands how to translate policy into action to build affordable housing on the BeltLine and across Atlanta,” he said.

Woolard has also received endorsements from every LGBTQ organizations in the city, including the Human Rights Campaign, the Victory Fund and Georgia Equality.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be endorsed by my friend Ryan Gravel,” said Woolard. “He knows how deeply committed I am to the project and that addressing our affordable housing crisis is a priority for me."

© 2017 WXIA-TV