Mayor's race 2017: Mitchell gets progressive firefighters endorsement

ATLANTA - Atlanta City Council president Ceasar Mitchell has been endorsed by the Progressive Firefighters Association, the same organization that, in 2009, endorsed Kasim Reed, now a strong critic to Mitchell’s campaign.

The PFA describes itself as “an independent labor group which represents a diverse group of active and retired firefighters.”

The endorsement was announced on Tuesday.

Mitchell has also been endorsed from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; the Professional Association of City Employees; and United Food and Commercial Workers.

Also on Tuesday, Mary Norwood was endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters Atlanta.

Two weeks ago, Reed launched a major attack on Mitchell’s campaign after the candidate proposed the suspension of all city contracts until after this fall’s election.

RELATED | Reed slams Mitchell over proposed suspension of city contracts

Reed condemned the proposal and said Mitchell “is not someone who should be calling for stopping the contracting process because he’s done such a terrible job with his own campaign.

“One out of two Mitchell donors who has given $1,000 or more has a contract with the city or has bid on a city contract,” Reed said. “The city council president has paid the second most amount of fines of anyone in this race.”

FOLLOW 11ALIVE'S FULL COVERAGE OF THIS YEAR'S MAYOR'S RACE HERE

That prompted this response from Mitchell:

“The recent comments coming from our embattled lame-duck Mayor are the most unfortunate, petty and immature display I have seen since my 6-year-old daughter took her 4-year-old sisters notepad for no reason at all,” Mitchell said.

© 2017 WXIA-TV