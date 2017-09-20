WXIA
Mayor's race 2017: Norwood gets firefighters endorsement

Norwood is one of several candidates running for Atlanta mayor this fall.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 12:21 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

ATLANTA - City Councilwoman Mary Norwood received the endorsement of the Atlanta chapter of the International Association of Firefighters Atlanta on Tuesday.

This is the second endorsement Norwood has received from public safety employees in her mayor's campaign. In May, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers local Atlanta chapter endorsed her as well.

RELATED | Norwood picks up law enforcement endorsement

“The officers and members of IAFF Local 134 are eager to see Norwood become Atlanta’s next mayor,” said Atlanta IAFF President Paul Gerdis. “She has been a consistent advocate for Atlanta fire fighters and safety personnel during her years in public service.”

Norwood is one of several candidates seeking to replace Mayor Kasim Reed, who cannot run for reelection this fall. Follow 11Alive's extensive digital political coverage here.

