Race to replace Tom Price: Final weekend of campaigning underway

ATLANTA – American history’s most expensive Congressional election is in its final weekend.

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are seeking to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in metro Atlanta’s 6th congressional district.

On April 18, both candidates emerged from a field of 18 to qualify for next Tuesday’s runoff. Ossoff finished with 48 percent of the vote, falling just short of winning the special election outright, compared to Handel’s 20 percent.

Last week, an exclusive 11Alive poll conducted by Survey USA showed both candidates in a dead heat, each with 47% of the vote, with 6% undecided.

The race has become a virtual must-win for both parties on June 20.

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson. Price himself was easily reelected several times, but Trump himself carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes that they can flip the district.

There have already been two special congressional elections since President Trump took office, and both were won by Republicans. Democrats hope a victory next Tuesday will fuel momentum for the 2018 midterm elections.

