Race to replace Tom Price: Four GOP candidates ranked as pro-life

ATLANTA, Ga – Four Republicans have been certified as “pro-life” in the special election to replace Tom Price by the Georgia Life Alliance.

Bob Gray, Keith Grawert, Karen Handel and William Llop received the designations based on responses to the organization’s questionnaire.

A recent poll found Handel and Gray are tied for second behind Democrat Jon Ossoff, who did not receive the designation from the organization.

The April 18 special election is being held to choose a new 6th congressional district representative, a a race that has attracted national donors and the attention of many political analysts and observers.

Advance voting begins Monday, March 27, runs through April 14. Saturday voting will be available on April 8. The only way to avoid a June 20 runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

