Race to replace Tom Price: Handel, Ossoff meet in first debate

ATLANTA – The candidates in the nation’s most expensive congressional election in history debated for the first time Tuesday night.

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are seeking to become Georgia’s next congressional representative in the race to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Throughout the evening, Handel repeatedly labeled Ossoff as a liberal candidate supported by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (Ossoff's former boss), whose values are out of line with the 6th district.

For his part, Ossoff called Handel a career politician, and stressed the need for fresh thinking and new leadership on behalf of the metro Atlanta district.

Earlier in the day, both campaigns released new broadcast and digital ads, as the June 20 special election runoff draws near.

FULL COVERAGE: Race to replace Tom Price

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson. Price was easily reelected several times, but Trump carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes that they can flip the district.

There have already been two special congressional elections since President Trump took office, and both were won by Republicans. Democrats hope a victory in the 6th district will fuel momentum for the 2018 midterm elections.

© 2017 WXIA-TV