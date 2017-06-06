Race to replace Tom Price: Handel, Ossoff release new campaign ads

ATLANTA – As Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel prepare for their first debate on Tuesday, both campaigns released new ads in the race to replace Tom Price in Atlanta’s 6th congressional district.

The new Ossoff campaign ad is entitled “Just Ask” and, according to the campaign, focuses on “Ossoff’s economic plan for turning metro Atlanta into the Silicon Valley of the South by prioritizing high-tech and bio-tech research and cutting wasteful spending in Washington.”

The ad features interviews from high-tech entrepreneurs, including Steve Helsing, co-founder and COO of Accord Systems; Tamika Payne, co-founder of STEM Advance; Allison Barchichat, winner of East Cobb Tutoring Company; Jamie Becker, founder of NEKTR.IO; Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker; and Scott Saturday, founder of Solvati.

Handel’s new ad is called “Front Line.” The campaign said the ad features Sgt. Grant McGarry, a U.S. Army veteran who served on the front lines against ISIS.

“As an Army Ranger, I deployed five times to the Middle East fighting to keep Americans safe,” McGarry said in the ad. “Jon Ossoff said he sent a team to the front line against ISIS. I fought for our country. Jon Ossoff hired a film crew.”

Ossoff and Handel are involved in what has become the most expensive congressional campaign in U.S. history, and one that has attracted national donors and media attention.

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson.

Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was easily reelected several times, but Trump carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes that they can flip the district.

