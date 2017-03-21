WXIA
Close

Race to replace Tom Price: Karen Handel touting past record

6th district reacts to national stories

Tim Darnell , WXIA 1:32 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

15th in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election\

ATLANTA, Ga – Thanks to a political career that led her to chair the Fulton County commission and then Georgia’s first Republican secretary of state, Karen Handel has arguably the highest level of name recognition in the nation’s most closely watched election.

Handel is one of 18 candidates seeking to become the 6th district’s next representative. The special election, set for April 18, is being held to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for Health and Human Services.

Most recently, however, Handel ran – unsuccessfully – for governor in 2010 and U.S. Senate in 2014.

“Those campaigns brought me a great deal of experience,” Handel said. “I’ve been under a great deal of scrutiny in the past, and that brings a real advantage against this large field of mostly inexperienced candidates.”

Handel has been consistently polling behind Democrat Jon Ossoff, a first-time candidate who does not actually live in the district. Last week, a poll was released showing Ossoff with 41 percent of the vote, followed by Handel and another Republican, Bob Gray, tied at 16 percent.

RELATED: New poll shows Ossoff pulling ahead, Handel and Gray tied

Handel touts her track record “of getting things done.

“As chairman of the Fulton board of commissioners, I turned a $100-million deficit into a balanced budget,” she said. “Then, as secretary of state, I led the state’s implementation of photo ID for voting, which became the national model for the law.”

RELATED: Handel campaign launches first digital ad

Advance voting begins Monday, March 27, and runs through April 14.

The only way to avoid a June 20 runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one, which Handel admitted is “almost an impossibility. Anything can happen, but I don’t see how we can avoid a runoff with so many candidates in the race.”

Follow 11Alive's extensive digital coverage of the race here.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Race to replace Tom Price: Ossoff pulls ahead while Handel, Gray are tied

WXIA

Race to replace Tom Price: Ossoff encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail

WXIA

Race to replace Tom Price: Llop enters campaign weeks into special election

WXIA

Race to replace Tom Price: You're not a Trump guy! Yes, I am!

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Bob Gray holding third in 6th district polling

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Mohammad Ali is running for Congress

WXIA

Race to replace Price: New poll shows Ossoff, Handel and Gray leading

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Tea Party original raffling off AR-15 in 6th district race

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Marco Rubio endorses Judson Hill

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Former Air Force pilot Keith Grawert focusing on national security

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Abroms says America is going broke

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Hill touts conservative record in GOP district

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Leading in polls, Ossoff doesn't live in district

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Quigg pledges support of Obamacare

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Slotin hopes to turn district into Democratic win

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Moody says GOP will unify behind President Trump

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Edwards says Georgia needs a woman in Congress

WXIA

New poll shows Dems leading crowded race to replace Tom Price district seat

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Independent candidate motivated by Trump travel ban

WXIA

Race to replace Price: Independent candidate says Washington is broken

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories