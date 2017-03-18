WXIA
Race to replace Tom Price: Llop enters campaign weeks into special election

New ads for 6th district seat put under 'truth test'

Tim Darnell , WXIA 4:06 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

14th in a series of profiles of candidates in the 6th congressional special election.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga – Even though qualifying ended several weeks ago and other candidates have been advertising and canvassing the district heavily, Republican William Llop only officially announced his campaign this past Thursday.

“I’m hoping to generate interest because I have a bipartisan campaign as a CPA,” Llop said. “I feel compelled to bring my level of financial advice to another level.

“I’m not a career politician but my career has led to me to politics. I know what needs to be corrected in the tax code that is causing small businesses to struggle.”

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is set for April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

Llop, who is barely registering in single-digits in several polls, is a proponent of raising the minimum wage.

