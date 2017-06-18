Race to replace Tom Price: More than 133,000 early, mail-in ballots cast in 6th district

ATLANTA – More than 133,000 early and mail-in votes were cast during advance voting in metro Atlanta's 6th district race, a contest that has become the nation's most expensive congressional election in history.

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are seeking to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on June 20.

The 6th district includes portions of DeKalb, Cobb and Fulton counties.

In DeKalb County, in-person advance voting numbers totaled 25,297, with 7,083 mail-in ballots received. In Fulton, unofficial totals show in-person advance voting totaled 66,064, with 8,215 mail-in ballots received.

Finally, in Cobb, 17,217 advance voters cast their ballots, with 10,130 mail-in ballots received.

On April 18, both candidates emerged from a field of 18 to qualify for next Tuesday’s runoff. Ossoff finished with 48 percent of the vote, falling just short of winning the special election outright, compared to Handel’s 20 percent.

Voter turnout on April 18 was 44 percent, according to the Georgia Secretary of State. A total of 193,981 ballots were cast in that election.

Last week, an exclusive 11Alive poll conducted by Survey USA showed both candidates in a dead heat, each with 47% of the vote, with 6% undecided.

The race has become a virtual must-win for both parties on June 20.

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson. Price himself was easily reelected several times, but Trump himself carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes that they can flip the district.

There have already been two special congressional elections since President Trump took office, and both were won by Republicans. Democrats hope a victory next Tuesday will fuel momentum for the 2018 midterm elections.

