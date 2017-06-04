Race to replace Tom Price: Obscene Karen Handel fliers distributed to Roswell homes

IMAGE WXIA

ROSWELL, Ga – More than 80 homes in a Fulton County community received a vulgar piece of political propaganda overnight in the nation’s most expensive congressional special election.

The fliers, which were distributed in a clear Ziploc bag with a small rock inside, were found in the driveways of Roswell's Glens of Crabapple subdivision. Homeowners association president Janet Bingham said all 81 homes in the community received the item, which targeted Republican Karen Handel’s 6th District congressional campaign.

“This is just very nasty,” Bingham said. “We’ve never seen this level of personal attacks.”

The fliers are the latest example of the intensity in the race to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are both vying to represent the Atlanta district in a contest that is already the nation’s most expensive congressional election in history, and one that has drawn national donors and media attention.

Bingham reported the fliers to Roswell police.

"Our campaign thinks this is despicable," said Ossoff spokeswoman Sacha Haworth. Handel's campaign did not respond to requests for a comment.

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson.

Price was easily reelected several times, but Donald Trump carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes that they can flip the district.

An exclusive 11Alive poll recently showed Ossoff with 51 percent of the vote to Handel's 44 percent.

