Race to replace Tom Price: Ossoff encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail

ATLANTA, Ga – Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is leading in polls in the nation’s most closely watched special election, is encouraging voters to cast their ballots by mail, which is causing some confusion in the 6th congressional district.

One viewer told 11Alive that she received a “suspicious phone call from someone claiming to represent the Jon Ossoff campaign for Congress. They tried to talk to me about voting by mail. I think this was from someone trying to get people to fill out fake mail-in ballots.

“I said that I did not want to vote by mail, but I am sure lesser informed voters said yes to the request and will be sent this mysterious mail-in ballot.”

Ossoff’s campaign sent 11Alive the following statement:

“We're doing everything possible to make it as easy for people to vote. We've been letting folks know that in Georgia there are three ways to vote: early in-person, by mail, or in-person on election day.

“To vote by mail, a voter needs to send a request to their county; the county needs to mail them a ballot; and then voters need to return the ballot. For many, filling out a ballot at home, on your own schedule, is the most convenient way to vote. We've been calling folks at home to make sure they are aware of this option, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s website does not specifically mention voting by mail, but absentee ballots are available by mail. You can find instructions for requesting an absentee ballot by clicking here.

Monday, March 20, is the last day to register to vote or update voter information for the April 18 special election to replace Tom Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary for Health and Human Services.

Advance voting begins March 27 and runs through April 14. Saturday voting will be available on April 8.

Ossoff and Republicans Karen Handel and Bob Gray have been consistently leading in polls in the 18-candidate field. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one on April 18, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The runoff will be held June 20.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

