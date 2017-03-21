IMAGE JON OSSOFF CAMPAIGN

MARIETTA, Ga -- Former Georgia governor Roy Barnes is set to endorse Jon Ossoff Wednesday morning in the first-time candidate's bid to become the state's newest congressman.

Barnes and Ossoff, who is one of 18 candidates running to replace Tom Price in Georgia's 6th congressional district, are holding a press conference at 10 am on March 22.

Early voting begins Monday in the nation’s most closely watched election. Voters will decide who will represent them in the 6th congressional district, a race that has attracted national donors and the attention of many political analysts and observers.

Ossoff has been leading the field of 18 candidates consistently. Earlier this week, a poll was released showing Ossoff with 41 percent of the vote, followed by Republicans Karen Handel and Bob Gray tied at 16 percent.

The actual election will be held on April 18. The only way to avoid a June 20 runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

