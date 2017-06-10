Race to replace Tom Price: Polls now open on final Saturday of early voting

ATLANTA – June 10 is the final Saturday for early voting in the nation’s most expensive congressional election in history.

Polls opened between 8:30 and 9 am at several locations throughout the 6th district, where Karen Handel, a Republican, and Democrat Jon Ossoff are seeking to replace Tom Price, now President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on Capitol Hill.

Both candidates have events scheduled for Saturday.

Early voting ended on Friday, June 9, at some locations but will continue through Friday, June 16, at other polling stations.

MORE: Click here for a full list of early voting times and locations

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson. Price was easily reelected several times, but Trump carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes that they can flip the district.

There have already been two special congressional elections since President Trump took office, and both were won by Republicans. Democrats hope a victory in the 6th district will fuel momentum for the 2018 midterm elections.

