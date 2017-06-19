6th district voters head to the polls: Election Day timeline

ATLANTA – Polls open at 7 am on Tuesday as the nation’s most expensive congressional race in history comes to an end.

Voters will choose either Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff to present metro Atlanta’s 6th district in Congress.

JUNE 20 ELECTION DAY TIMELINE

7 am – Polls open throughout the 6th district

The race has become a virtual must-win for both parties on June 20. More than 133,000 advance and mail-in ballots have already been cast.

The seat has been in GOP hands since 1978, having been held by such Republican stalwarts as Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson. Price himself was easily reelected several times, but Trump himself carried the district over Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points last November, fueling Democratic hopes that they can flip the district.

There have already been two special congressional elections since President Trump took office, and both were won by Republicans. Democrats hope a victory next Tuesday will fuel momentum for the 2018 midterm elections.

