ATLANTA –Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has officially certified the results for the June 20 6th district runoff in which Karen Handel was elected to Congress.

Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Kemp certified the election late on June 26.

There were 260,455 ballots cast in the runoff, constituting 58.16% voter turnout.

