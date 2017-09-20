Shirley Franklin to endorse Courtney English in Atlanta city council race

Courtney English

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin is endorsing Courtney English in his Atlanta City Council post 1 at-large campaign to oust incumbent Michael Julian Bond.

English’s campaign confirmed the expected endorsement on Wednesday, and an announcement could come as soon as Thursday.

English is a former member of the Atlanta Board of Education, and was the youngest chairman in the board's history.

Bond has held the seat since 2009.

Franklin has not made any endorsements in this year's hotly contested mayor's race, and told 11Alive on Wednesday that she has no plans to do so.

